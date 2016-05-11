版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 04:12 BJT

CalPERS, NYC pensions urge Exxon investors to back climate measure

HOUSTON May 11 Pension fund chiefs from California and New York City urged Exxon Mobil shareholders in a letter on Wednesday to back a measure that would force the company to finely detail how its business will be impacted as governments move to tackle climate change. (Reporting By Terry Wade)

