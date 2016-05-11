CalPERS, NYC pensions urge Exxon investors to back climate measure

BRIEF-Titan International says conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
HOUSTON May 11 Pension fund chiefs from California and New York City urged Exxon Mobil shareholders in a letter on Wednesday to back a measure that would force the company to finely detail how its business will be impacted as governments move to tackle climate change. (Reporting By Terry Wade)
* Titan International Inc. announces conversion of 97.1% of its 5.625% convertible notes
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Belize creditors reject government offer on bond restructuring