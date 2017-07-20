FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
U.S. fines Exxon Mobil over Ukraine-related sanctions violations
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
路透调查
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
深度分析
中企海外投资“有控有扶” 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
中国财经
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月20日 / 下午2点10分 / 1 天内

U.S. fines Exxon Mobil over Ukraine-related sanctions violations

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a civil penalty against Exxon Mobil Corp and its U.S. subsidiaries for violating sanctions regulations related to Ukraine in May 2014, fining the global oil company $2 million.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) found ExxonMobil had not voluntarily self-disclosed the violations, "and that the violations constitute an egregious case," it said in a statement posted online.

The heads of the company's U.S. subsidiaries dealt with someone "whose property and interests in property were blocked, namely, by signing eight legal documents related to oil and gas projects in Russia with Igor Sechin, the President of Rosneft OAO" and another sanctioned individual, Treasury said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Mohammed Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below