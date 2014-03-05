版本:
Exxon CEO says Russian oil and gas activity normal so far

March 5 The chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday said that tensions between Ukraine and Russia have so far not disrupted its oil and gas activity in Russia.

"We don't see any new challenges out of the current situations," Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson told investors at a meeting in New York, in remarks broadcast over the internet.

That would change if there was government action such as sanctions, he said.
