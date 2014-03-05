Exxon CEO says Russian oil and gas activity normal so far

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 The chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday said that tensions between Ukraine and Russia have so far not disrupted its oil and gas activity in Russia.
"We don't see any new challenges out of the current situations," Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson told investors at a meeting in New York, in remarks broadcast over the internet.
That would change if there was government action such as sanctions, he said.
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing