Exxon says pursuit of Ukraine Skifska block on hold

BRIEF-Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
March 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said its pursuit of the Ukraine Skifska block in the Black Sea has been stalled due to the unrest in that country.
Andrew Swiger, senior vice president at Exxon, told investors the company's activity offshore Ukraine was "on hold due to current circumstances."
Swiger's comments, broadcast on the internet, were made during a presentation to investors about the company's long-term exploration and production prospects.
* Mid Penn Bank receives regulatory approval to open Orwigsburg branch
* On April 12, co's unit entered into agreement of purchase & sale with Skyline Real Estate Acquisitions Inc - SEC Filing
* Citigroup Inc credit card charge-offs 2.88 percent in March versus 2.65 percent in February - SEC filing