Exxon says pursuit of Ukraine Skifska block on hold

March 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said its pursuit of the Ukraine Skifska block in the Black Sea has been stalled due to the unrest in that country.

Andrew Swiger, senior vice president at Exxon, told investors the company's activity offshore Ukraine was "on hold due to current circumstances."

Swiger's comments, broadcast on the internet, were made during a presentation to investors about the company's long-term exploration and production prospects.
