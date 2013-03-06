Exxon sees production falling about 1 percent in 2013

BRIEF-Biotest: discussions regarding business combination
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp expects its total 2013 oil and natural gas output to fall about 1 percent, as the world's largest publicly traded energy company produces less natural gas.
Output of higher-priced liquids like crude oil is expected to grow 2 percent this year while natural gas production falls about 5 percent, the company said Wednesday in a slide presentation ahead of its annual analyst meeting.
Last year, Exxon's oil and gas production fell 6 percent to average 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.
* Said on Wednesday: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft and creat group corporation are currently in discussions regarding a potential business combination
* Chip unit put up for auction after woes at Westinghouse mounted
* Announced on Wednesday the issuance of all the warrants for convertible notes with warrants in the frame of the flexible financing line for a total of 10 million euros ($10.75 million)