US orders safety fixes to Exxon Montana pipeline

WASHINGTON, July 5 U.S. pipeline safety regulators on Tuesday said Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) must make safety fixes to its ruptured Montana oil pipeline, and submit a restart plan before oil can flow again.

The Transportation Department's Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration also ordered the company to re-bury the pipeline segment and do a risk study where it crosses any waterway.

An accident at the Silvertip pipeline on July 2 released between 750 and 1000 barrels of crude oil into the Yellowstone River.

(Reporting by Kim Dixon and Tom Doggett; Editing by Jackie Frank)