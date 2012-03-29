PNG troops to quell trouble at Exxon gas project-media

* PNG troops to "restore law and order" at LNG sites-media
* Exxon's LNG work in Hides area stopped due to landowner
protests
* Landowners demanding additional compensation
PERTH, March 29 The Papua New Guinea government
is preparing to deploy troops to the country's Southern
Highlands province to quell landowner protests that have halted
work on Exxon Mobil's $15.7 billion gas export project,
according to PNG media.
Papua New Guinea's National Executive Council agreed late
Wednesday to send troops to LNG project sites in the Hides area
to "restore law and order," The National newspaper reported on
Thursday.
The newspaper said Prime Minister Peter O'Neill had
originally planned to call a state of emergency in the area, but
downgraded to a troop call out after local landowners agreed to
lift a blockade of the Hides site.
It said the government would announce details later on
Thursday. The government could not be immediately contacted for
comment.
Exxon's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, known
as PNG LNG, is the country's biggest-ever resource undertaking
and is expected to boost GDP by 20 percent.
Work at Exxon sites in the Hides area has been at a
standstill for about two weeks after landowners demanding
additional compensation from their land threatened workers at
project sites.
Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday that work was still at a
standstill in the Hides area and a company spokeswoman was not
immediately able to provide an update on Thursday.
"Work is continuing in other areas of the PNG LNG project...
some workers have been demobilised from the (Hides) area because
they are unable to work," Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.
Papua New Guinea has abundant mineral wealth, but the
majority of its citizens live subsistence lives.
The distribution of windfalls from PNG LNG have been a point
on contention since the project's inception and early work was
delayed in 2009 due to landowner concerns about compensation.
Landowners in the Hides region recently blamed Exxon for a
landslide which took place at the site of quarry that had been
used by the company. Exxon has said the recent
landowner claims are unrelated to the landslide incident.
The LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil
Search, Santos, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas
Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New
Guinea government.