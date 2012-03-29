UPDATE 1-Exxon to restart work at PNG LNG

* PNG troops to "restore law and order" at LNG sites -media
* Exxon's LNG work at Hides are resume after landowner
agreement
* Landowners demanding additional compensation
PERTH, March 29 Exxon Mobil is set to
restart work at its $15.7 billion gas export project in Papua
New Guinea after the government resolved a dispute with
landowners who had been blockading Exxon sites in the Hides
area, the company said on Thursday.
The landowner protests against the project prompted the
Papua New Guinea government to approve the deployment of troops
to the country's Southern Highlands province to "restore law and
order", according to local media.
Work at Exxon sites in the Hides area has been at a
standstill for about two weeks as landowners demanded additional
compensation for the use of their land, including infrastrure
such as schools and roads that were not part of an original
compensation agreement.
"Community leaders in the Hides area have come to a
resolution with the Government to allow work in Hides to resume.
We have begun to mobilise our workforce to recommence work,"
Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.
Prime Minister Peter O'Neill had originally planned to call
a state of emergency in the Southern Highlands province, but
decided not to go ahead once landowners agreed to move the
blockade.
Troops will still be deployed to the region, according to
sources familiar with the situation, to reinforce the local
police force in the area, where tensions between PNG LNG and
landowners have been common since the project began.
The Prime Minister's office did not immediately respond to a
request for comment and other government offices, including
those of the defence force, could not be reached.
Exxon's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, known
as PNG LNG, is the country's biggest-ever resource undertaking
and is expected to boost GDP by 20 percent. The gas export
project spans a large portion of the island nation and will pipe
gas hundreds of kilometres to an LNG export plant near the
capital in Port Moresby.
PNG LNG is still on schedule to come online in 2014, despite
the work stoppage but operations have continued normally at the
rest of the project's work sites, Exxon said.
UNMET EXPECTATIONS
Some industry experts said they feared the deployment of
troops could exacerbate the conflict with landowners, a
development that is not unusual in the Southern Highlands, a
province in the centre of the country where the population is
well-armed and disputes are often settled violently.
The move is "ill-advised," and complaints about compensation
are unlikely to be resolved by force, said one industry insider,
who did not want to be identified.
But others said the presence of troops could quiet the area,
which has little government presence and an overstretched and
under-equipped police force.
"It's likely to calm the situation so long as, at the same
time, the government and companies are talking with the
landowners and addressing their issues," said Paul Barker,
executive director of the Papua New Guinea Institute of National
Affairs, a privately-funded non-profit research institute.
The distribution of windfalls from PNG LNG has been a bone
of contention since the project's inception and early work was
delayed in 2009 due to landowner concerns about compensation.
Papua New Guinea has abundant mineral wealth, but the
majority of its citizens live subsistence lives.
"The expectations have been raised fairly astronomically by
having a major resource project on their doorstep, but in many
cases (people have) not felt benefits or the benefits are going
to other people," the Institute of National Affairs' Barker
said.
Part of the problem lies with the government, which has, in
some cases, overreached in its compensation agreements with
landowners and has not addressed landowner concerns promptly.
"The government participates in these benefit-sharing
agreements and unfortunately, they've tended to promise a lot
and they have been a bit slow in delivering, partly because you
haven't got the production yet, so the government doesn't
actually have the revenue," Barker said.
The LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil
Search, Santos, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas
Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New
Guinea government.