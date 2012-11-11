UPDATE 1-Exxon's PNG LNG project cost balloon to $19 bln

* Forex, work stoppages fuel 21 pct jump in project cost
* First LNG shipments still expected in 2014
* Forecast capacity increased 5 pct to 6.9 mln t/yr
SYDNEY, Nov 12 The cost of Exxon Mobil's
massive gas export project in Papua New Guinea will soar more
than 20 percent to $19 billion due to foreign exchange impacts
and delays from work stoppages and land access issues, but it is
still expected to start in 2014.
Exxon's Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, known
as PNG LNG, is the country's biggest-ever resource undertaking
and is expected to boost GDP by 20 percent. The gas export
project spans a large portion of the island nation and will pipe
gas hundreds of kilometres to an LNG export plant near the
capital in Port Moresby.
Exxon told its venture partners in a letter published on
Monday the project remains on schedule for start-up and delivery
of the first LNG in 2014 and forecast production capacity had
been increased by 5 percent to 6.9 million tonnes per year.
Australian partner Oil Search said the increase in
the final estimated costs of the project was "considerably
beyond the upper end of what might have been expected."
"Oil Search intends to fully review the revised estimates
and is committed to working with the operator to seek to
mitigate these estimated cost increases," Oil Search Managing
Director Peter Botten said in a statement.
Oil Search said it expected the capital cost increase would
be funded in line with the project's existing finance terms of
70 percent by debt and 30 percent by equity contributions from
the projects partners.
Exxon said that foreign exchange was the largest single
contributor to the cost increase at $1.4 billion.
Delays from work stoppages and land access issues had pushed
up construction and drilling costs, adding $1.2 billion to the
total.
Landowner protests against the project earlier this year
prompted the PNG government to approve the deployment of troops
to the country's Southern Highlands province to "restore law and
order", according to local media reports.
Adverse weather conditions, including rainfall exceeding
historic norms for most of the last two years, were estimated to
have added $0.7 billion.
"Despite the cost increase, project economics are helped by
the 5 percent increase in plant capacity and approximately 30
percent increase in commodity pricing since project funding in
2009," Decie Autin, PNG LNG Project Executive, said in a
statement.
Exxon said it continues to asses new exploration
opportunities in PNG, and the exploration results are being used
to support future development studies that may include a
potential third LNG processing plant.