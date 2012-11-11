版本:
Exxon's PNG LNG project cost balloon to $19 bln

SYDNEY Nov 12 Exxon Mobil said the cost of its gas export project in Papua New Guinea will soar to $19 billion from $15.7 billion due to foreign exchange impacts and delays from work stoppages and land access issues.

Exxon told venture partners in a letter published on Monday the PNG Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) project remains on schedule for start-up and delivery of the first LNG in 2014.

The plant's forecast capacity has been increased by 5 percent to 6.9 million tonnes per year, Exxon said.

Australian partner Oil Search said it expected the cost increases would be funded by 70 percent equity, 30 percent debt.

