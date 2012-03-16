Exxon halts work at PNG LNG site due to land dispute

* Work halted at part of Exxon's PNG LNG project
* Disgruntled landowners threaten employees
* Landowners requesting additional compensation for land
* PNG LNG development still on schedule for 2014 startup
PERTH, March 16 U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil
had been forced to stop work in an area of its $15.7
billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea
due to another land dispute with locals, the company said on
Friday.
Esso Highlands, the Exxon subsidiary which operates the LNG
development stopped work in the Hides region of the Southern
Highlands after locals demanding additional compensation from
the company for their land threatened workers at the plant,
Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.
Work on the project, which is expected to produce 6.6
million tonnes of LNG that will be exported, was also delayed in
2009 due to landowner concerns.
"Work has been temporarily suspended in the Hides area, but
is continuing throughout the rest of the project area," Arnold
said, adding the stoppage would not delay the project's startup
date of 2014.
Exxon Mobil leads a consortium building the project which is
Papua New Guinea's biggest-ever resource undertaking and which
could boost GDP by 20 percent.
Arnold said the police were now involved in the dispute and
the company has "taken steps to engage with the group to
understand their concerns."
Landowners in the Hides region recently blamed Exxon for a
landslide which took place at the site of quarry that had been
used by the company. Arnold said the recent
landowner claims were unrelated to the landslide incident.
The LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil
Search, Santos, Japan's JX Nippon Oil and Gas
Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New
Guinea government.