Oil Search shares fall as PNG LNG costs rise

BRIEF-Sekisui House Ltd to acquire Woodside Homes
* Sekisui House Ltd to acquire Woodside Homes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY Nov 12 Shares in Australia's Oil Search Ltd, a partner in Exxon Mobil's Papua New Guinea LNG (PNG LNG) project, fell 5 percent on Monday after the costs of the massive gas export development were revised sharply higher.
In a letter published on Monday, Exxon told its partners costs would rise 21 percent to $19 billion due to foreign exchange impacts and delays from work stoppages and land access issues.
Shares in Oil Search fell as low as A$6.96 and last traded down 5.2 percent to A$6.98, while shares in Santos Ltd, another partner in the project, fell 2.4 percent in a broader market down 0.3 percent.
PARIS, Feb 22 Members of the Basel Committee of banking regulators are keen to reach an agreement on the final piece of global capital requirements rules sooner rather than later despite U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to review the banking rule book.
* Carnival Corp - Cruise JV in China has signed a new memorandum of agreement to order first-ever cruise ships built in China for chinese market