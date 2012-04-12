UPDATE 1-Exxon awarded CEO total pay of $34.9 mln in 2011

April 12 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief
executive earned 20 percent more in 2011 than the year before,
and the company said it saw no reason to change its pay
practices, as had been urged by some investors.
Chief Executive Rex Tillerson received $34.9 million in
total compensation, up from $29 million in 2010, Exxon said in a
proxy statement filed with regulators on Thursday.
The CEO of U.S. rival Chevron Corp, John Watson,
collected a total of $24.7 million in 2011, his second year in
the job. That was a 52 percent increase from $16.3 million in
2010, according to Chevron's proxy, also out on Thursday.
Tillerson's pay package included stock awards valued at
$17.9 million and bonus and salary totaling $6.8 million. Watson
received $5.6 million in salary and non-equity incentives, and
the rest in stock, options, pension and deferred compensation.
Exxon's board of directors bases its compensation decisions
on long-term financial targets, among other factors.
Last year, proxy firm ISS criticized Exxon's compensation
practices, and argued that the company's shareholder returns did
not justify executives' pay packages. Returns, ISS said, were
inflated by higher crude oil prices.
In this latest proxy statement, Exxon said that it had
spoken with a number of shareholders about its compensation
practices following a non-binding "say on pay" proposal that won
approval with 67 percent of shareholder votes.
"We believe that applying a short-term, formula-based
approach to ExxonMobil's compensation program would undermine
the uniquely long-term requirements of our proven business
strategy," the company said in the filing, with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
In this year's proxy statement, Exxon used a chart to
illustrate that its shareholder returns had outperformed those
of its peers and the Standard & Poor's 500 over a 20-year
period.
Exxon said its conversations with shareholders included
consideration of the use of formula-based pay tied to
shorter-term metrics such as one- and three-year total
shareholder returns, a practice that ISS urged the oil company
to adopt.
Shareholder proposals on the proxy related to hydraulic
fracturing, greenhouse gas emissions and splitting the job of
chairman and chief executive.
The annual meetings of both Exxon and Chevron are scheduled
for May 30.
Both companies will face votes on resolutions related to the
oil and gas production practice of hydraulic fracturing. Similar
resolutions last year won support from 28 percent of Exxon
shareholders and 40 percent of Chevron's shareholders.