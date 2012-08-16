版本:
Exxon says Rotterdam refinery had unplanned flaring

AMSTERDAM Aug 16 Exxon Mobil said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam refinery on Thursday morning and was put out and that it posed no risk to public health and the environment.

"We did have some technical problems; we couldn't bring enough steam to the flare," an Exxon spokeswoman in the Netherlands told Reuters.

"It lasted for about 90 minutes."

