Exxon plans Rotterdam refinery work in Jan -trade

LONDON Jan 12 Exxon Mobil plans to halt middle distillate loadings at its Rotterdam refinery for four days on Jan. 17 to allow for maintenance work, trade sources said on Thursday.

Clients said they had been advised that no middle distillate grades would load over the four-day period due to planned works.

No further details were available, and the company said that the plant was expected to operate at full force over the period.