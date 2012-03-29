版本:
Exxon reports production impact at Beaumont from FCC problem

March 28 Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday reported some impact to production after a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit main air blower instrument failed at its 344,500 barrel-per-day refinery in Beaumont, Texas.

"Repaired the instrument and resuming normal operations," the company said in a filing with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The company said it expects to meet all contractual commitments.

