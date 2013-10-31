Exxon's quarterly profit down 18 percent, refining hurts

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Thursday reported an 18 percent decrease in quarterly profit on weak refining margins.
Profit in the third quarter was $7.87 billion, or $1.79 per share, compared with $9.57 billion, or $2.09 per share, in the same period a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas output in the quarter rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the Irving, Texas, company said.
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.