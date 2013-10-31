Exxon's quarterly profit down 18 percent, refining hurts

Oct 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Thursday reported an 18 percent decrease in quarterly profit on weak refining margins.

Profit in the third quarter was $7.87 billion, or $1.79 per share, compared with $9.57 billion, or $2.09 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and natural gas output in the quarter rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, the Irving, Texas, company said.