Exxon Mobil quarterly profit down 21 percent

BRIEF-AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ
* AIG plans to name Brian Duperreault as next CEO - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2q5p6lp
Feb 2 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday its quarterly profit fell 21 percent, as low crude prices took a toll on results for the world's largest publicly traded oil company.
Profit in the fourth quarter totaled $6.57 billion, or $1.56 per share, compared with $8.35 billion, or $1.91 per share in the same quarter a year earlier.
Oil and natural gas production fell 3.8 percent, said the Irving, Texas-based company. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Oil prices extend gains after biggest one-day surge since Dec. 1
(Adds closing market prices) SAO PAULO, May 11 Mexico's and Brazil's currencies closed stronger on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI director James Comey, fueling expectations of delays in the implementation of the government's economic agenda. Trump has pledged to spend heavily on infrastructure and cut taxes, fostering bets on additional inflationary pressures that could force the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates faster than expec