Exxon quarterly profit slides 52 percent on low prices

July 31 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a 52 percent slide in second-quarter profit as tumbling crude oil prices weighed on results.

Exxon, based in Irving, Texas, said its profit in the quarter was $4.2 billion, or $1.00 per share, compared with $8.8 billion or $2.05 per share.

Oil and gas output rose 3.6 percent to 4 million barrels oil equivalent per day (boed).

