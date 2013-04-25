Exxon quarterly profit up slightly

April 25Exxon Mobil Corp's quarterly profit edged up, as the world's largest publicly traded oil company's results were helped by higher earnings in its chemicals business.

Profit in the first quarter was $9.5 billion, or $2.12 per share compared with $9.45 billion, or $2.00 per share a year earlier, the company reported on Thursday.

Exxon's total oil and natural gas production declined 3.5 percent from the same quarter a year ago.