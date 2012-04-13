UPDATE 3-Rosneft gains American know-how in Exxon deal

* Deal to be formalised on Monday - industry sources
* Sechin to attend analyst briefing in New York next Weds
* Rosneft to enter three North American projects
* Venture to examine tight oil in Siberia
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Melissa Akin
MOSCOW/LONDON, April 13 Russian state oil firm
Rosneft will gain know-how for developing
hard-to-produce reserves along with stakes in North American
projects when it finalises a joint venture with Exxon Mobil Corp
on Monday, industry sources said.
Rosneft was offered a role in seven projects under its
landmark deal last year with the biggest U.S. oil company, which
could open up 36 billion barrels of oil in the Arctic offshore
and help keep Russia's place as the world's top producer.
Rosneft chose three Exxon projects to start with - in West
Texas, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and in Canada's province of
Alberta - and will gain minority interests in them, the sources
said. Further projects may follow.
Rosneft's focus in North America will be on so-called
unconventional hydrocarbons, including shale oil, shale gas and
tight oil - which is harder to extract than conventional oil. It
will seek to deploy the advanced recovery methods used there at
its own fields in Siberia.
Russia's oil tsar, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, will
present the project to analysts with Exxon's CEO, Rex Tillerson,
and the head of Rosneft, Eduard Khudainatov, on Wednesday in New
York, according to an invitation to the event.
Exxon posted an announcement regarding the briefing on its
web site later on Friday. A representative for Sechin declined
to confirm his travel plans. Rosneft declined to comment.
The joint venture deal will be formalised on Monday, the
sources said. Prime Minister Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry
Peskov, said, however, that he was not aware of any planned
meetings on the matter.
Finalising the joint venture will mark a major turnaround
for Exxon, which scaled back its presence in Russia after
failing to take over the country's largest oil company Yukos,
whose boss, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, was arrested in 2003.
Khodorkovsky was subsequently jailed for fraud and tax
evasion, Yukos was bankrupted by back-tax claims and Rosneft
snapped up its prime assets at auction to become Russia's
largest oil producer.
TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER
Exxon has projects in the Permian Basin in West Texas, a
mature oil-producing region like Western Siberia where tight oil
- harder to extract than conventional oil - has regained appeal
at higher oil prices, and is developing Canadian shale oil.
Under the terms of the deal, initialled in August 2011, the
two will also look at joint development of tight oil in Western
Siberia, where production of conventional oil is in decline.
Russian oil companies have little experience in tight oil
but look to U.S. technologies as an example of what is possible
at home. Russia's No.2 oil producer, LUKOIL, has also said it is
interested in pursuing unconventional oil in the United States,
though it has been put off by high asset prices.
Rosneft has said that it could have more than 2.5 billion
tonnes of oil in the shales of the so-called Bazhenov formation
at its West Siberian conventional fields - discovered and
explored by Soviet-era geologists.
Analysts say the Siberian tight oil - which is held in
non-porous rock - might be brought to production sooner than the
three offshore blocks in the hostile and challenging environment
of the Arctic Kara Sea that Rosneft and Exxon plan to explore.
Russia has not made a major oil discovery since the Soviet
era, and developing offshore and unconventional fields will be
vital to keeping its lead as the world's largest oil producer
and sustaining output at above 10 million barrels per day.
The Exxon-Rosneft deal was contingent on a softened tax
regime for Arctic offshore investment. That won political
backing on Thursday from Putin, who returns to the Kremlin next
month after winning a presidential election.
In contrast to the United States, where oil companies face
political pressure to pay more taxes, Russia, is looking for
ways to soften one of the world's toughest tax regimes that has
been blamed for a shortfall in investment in the sector which
provides the country with over half its budget revenue.
Speculation has intensified, meanwhile, over the lineup of
Russia's next government, to be headed by outgoing President
Dmitry Medvedev, who has a history of conflict with Sechin and
forced him to stand down as Rosneft chairman last year.
Sechin - who has been close to Putin for two decades - could
cement his claim to stay on by wrapping up the Exxon-Rosneft
deal, although a move to one of the structures that report
directly to the Kremlin has also been mooted.