Exxon-Rosneft Arctic project reserves 85 bln bbls

MOSCOW, April 18 Recoverable hydrocarbon
reserves are estimated at 85 billion barrels of oil equivalent
at the three Arctic fields to be developed by ExxonMobil
and Rosneft, the companies said in a presentation on
Wednesday.
A final investment decision on project, in the Kara Sea
north of Russia, is expected in 2016-17, they said.
Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft <ROSN.MM will increase
hydrocarbon output by 4 percent per year to 3.7 million barrels
per day of oil equivalent in the decade to 2020, Rosneft
President Eduard Khudainatov told analysts in New York.
Khudainatov said in a webcast remarks on the Arctic drilling
deal with ExxonMobil that the forecast rise from 2.5
million barrels per day in 2010 assumed an oil price of $90 per
barrel in real terms as well as a favourable tax regime.
The rise was was underpinned by a rapid rise in gas output.
Including associated gas, state-controlled Rosneft expects gas
output to rise to 45-55 billion cubic metres in 2020 from 12 bcm
in 2010, Khudainatov said.