2012年 4月 18日

Exxon-Rosneft Arctic project reserves 85 bln bbls

MOSCOW, April 18 Recoverable hydrocarbon reserves are estimated at 85 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the three Arctic fields to be developed by ExxonMobil and Rosneft, the companies said in a presentation on Wednesday.

A final investment decision on project, in the Kara Sea north of Russia, is expected in 2016-17, they said.

Russia's top oil producer, Rosneft <ROSN.MM will increase hydrocarbon output by 4 percent per year to 3.7 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the decade to 2020, Rosneft President Eduard Khudainatov told analysts in New York.

Khudainatov said in a webcast remarks on the Arctic drilling deal with ExxonMobil that the forecast rise from 2.5 million barrels per day in 2010 assumed an oil price of $90 per barrel in real terms as well as a favourable tax regime.

The rise was was underpinned by a rapid rise in gas output. Including associated gas, state-controlled Rosneft expects gas output to rise to 45-55 billion cubic metres in 2020 from 12 bcm in 2010, Khudainatov said.

