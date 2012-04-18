UPDATE 2-Exxon, Rosneft unveil $500 bln offshore venture

* Arctic hydrocarbons reserves estimated at 85 bln barrels
* Black Sea block estimated to hold 9 bln barrels of oil
* Rosneft joins North American projects
* Partners to study 'tight' oil reserves in Siberia
By Douglas Busvine and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 18 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil
and Russia's Rosneft unveiled an offshore
exploration partnership on Wednesday that could invest upward of
$500 billion in developing Russia's vast energy reserves in the
Arctic and Black Sea.
The deal, between the world's largest listed oil firm and
the world's top oil producing nation, was the product of nearly
a year of talks and came about despite a history of mutual
distrust between Washington and Moscow dating back to the Cold
War and recent difficulties for other Western firms in Russia.
"Experts say that this project, in terms of its ambitions,
exceeds sending man into outer space or flying to the moon,"
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin, a key architect of
the partnership, told a briefing for analysts in New York.
Under the deal, signed in Moscow on Monday, Exxon and
state-controlled Rosneft will seek to develop three fields in
the Arctic with recoverable hydrocarbon reserves estimated at 85
billion barrels in oil-equivalent terms.
A final investment decision on the projects in the Kara Sea,
in the centre of Russia's north coast, is expected in 2016-17,
Rosneft said in a video presentation at the event, which was
hosted by Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson and Rosneft President Eduard
Khudainatov.
Three-dimensional seismic surveys of 20 "promising
structures" in the Tuapse block of the Black Sea have,
meanwhile, found estimated recoverable reserves of 9 billion
barrels of oil, the presentation said.
Tillerson said the Russian government's commitment to
reforming offshore energy taxation by abolishing export duty and
slashing mineral extraction tax, and to keep taxation stable for
15 years, had been crucial to unlocking the deal.
"There is a clear commitment to see these areas developed,"
he said in webcast remarks.
The deal is likely to prove transformational for Exxon,
which like other global oil majors is under pressure to add to
its 25 billion barrels of oil-equivalent reserves as
resource-rich states seek greater control over their energy
resources.
Sechin, a close ally of Russian Prime Minister and
President-elect Vladimir Putin, hailed the partnership, saying
it had already added $7 billion to Exxon and Rosneft's combined
market capitalisation since it was announced.
The deal - by far the largest between Russia and a foreign
oil company - was possible, he said, despite a history of
"excessive politicisation and historic stereotypes" that has
long hampered bilateral relations.
Sechin later said that, should the project experience
force-majeure - a situation beyond the partners' control that
would render it economically unviable - it would then be
exempted from all Russian taxation.
TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER
For Exxon, the partnership secures an Arctic prize that was
coveted by British oil major BP before its own talks with
Rosneft collapsed last May.
Exxon moved quickly to seal an outline deal in August to
create a joint venture that would plough an initial $3.2 billion
into exploring the Kara Sea and Black Sea.
Rosneft will have a two-thirds stake in the venture, while
Exxon would own a third and shoulder the initial exploration
costs. If the reserve base is confirmed, total investments could
exceed $500 billion in the coming decades, Rosneft said.
Under the more comprehensive deal announced on Monday,
Rosneft will get 30-percent minority stakes in Exxon-led
projects to develop hard-to-recover reserves in West Texas, the
Canadian province of Alberta and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Further international projects could follow, Tillerson said.
The partners will also seek to transfer the know-how they
gain in North America to western Siberia, where Rosneft controls
an estimated 1.7 billion tonnes in reserves of 'tight' oil,
trapped in non-porous rock.
Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, will increase
hydrocarbon output by 4 percent per year to 3.7 million barrels
per day of oil equivalent in the decade to 2020 as it seeks to
develop new projects, Khudainatov said.
Khudainatov said that the forecast rise from 2.5 million
barrels per day in 2010 assumed an oil price of $90 per barrel
in real terms as well as a favourable tax regime.
The rise was underpinned by a rapid rise in gas output.
Including associated gas, state-controlled Rosneft expects gas
output to rise to 45-55 billion cubic metres in 2020 from 12 bcm
in 2010, Khudainatov said.