Rosneft in talks to join Exxon in Iraq -paper

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's top crude oil producer,
Rosneft, has been in talks with ExxonMobil
over the possibility of teaming up with the American major to
tap Iraq's huge West Qurna-1 oilfield, Kommersant daily reported
on Friday.
The daily, citing "sources familiar with the situation",
said Rosneft may secure 20 percent in the project operated by
Exxon in southern Iraq.
West Qurna-1, an 8.7-billion-barrel field in southern Iraq,
is producing 406,000 barrels per day, which is expected to rise
by 100,000 bpd later this year, an Iraqi oil official said in
April, as the country looks to double output over the next 3
years during its recovery after years of sanctions and war.
Sources at Rosneft also confirmed to Reuters that the
company had been in talks with Exxon over Iraq but declined to
elaborate. Kommersant said the talks could be wrapped up within
a month.
Spokesmen for Rosneft and Exxon were not immediately
available to comment.
Rosneft and Exxon struck up a partnership last April to
develop Russia's Arctic offshore riches as well as oil in
western Siberia. Russia's top crude producer gained access to
Exxon's project in North America in exchange.
Exxon's participation in West Qurna is complicated by the
Iraqi government's concerns over the company's plans to tap
reserves in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
The U.S. company had angered Baghdad by signing last year an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government, which
the central government considers illegal.
On Thursday, LUKOIL, Russia's No.2 oil producer,
also offered Rosneft participation in the West Qurna-2 oilfield
in Iraq.
West Qurna-2 is the world's second-largest undeveloped
field, with recoverable oil reserves of around 14 billion
barrels, LUKOIL says.