UPDATE 1-Rosneft in talks to join Exxon in Iraq

* May get 20 percent in West Qurna-1
* Iraq concerns over Exxon's Kurdistan plans
* LUKOIL offered Rosneft foreign partnership
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's top crude oil producer,
Rosneft, has been in talks with ExxonMobil
about teaming up with the U.S. group to tap Iraq's huge West
Qurna-1 oilfield, Kommersant daily reported on Friday.
The daily, citing sources familiar with the situation, said
Rosneft may secure 20 percent in the project operated by Exxon
in southern Iraq, adding the talks could be wrapped up within a
month.
West Qurna-1, an 8.7-billion-barrel field in southern Iraq,
is producing 406,000 barrels per day, expected to rise 100,000
bpd later this year, an Iraqi oil official said in April, as the
country looks to double output over the next three years during
its recovery after years of sanctions and war.
Sources at Rosneft confirmed to Reuters the company had been
in talks with Exxon over Iraq. Spokesmen for Exxon and Rosneft
in Moscow declined to comment.
"The talks are at the very early stage, there is nothing
concrete yet," a source close to Rosneft said.
Rosneft, which accounts for over a fifth of Russia's crude
output, had little exposure to the foreign markets before it
secured landmark agreement with international majors such as
Exxon, Norwegian group Statoil and Italian operator Eni
earlier this year.
Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, and Exxon struck a
partnership in April to develop Russia's Arctic offshore riches
as well as oil in western Siberia. Rosneft gained access to
Exxon's project in North America in exchange.
Exxon's participation in West Qurna is complicated by the
Iraqi government's concerns over the company's plans to tap
reserves in the country's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
Exxon angered the government last year by signing an
exploration deal with the Kurdistan Regional Government, which
the national government considers illegal.
On Thursday, LUKOIL, Russia's No.2 oil producer,
also offered Rosneft participation in the West Qurna-2 oilfield
in Iraq.
West Qurna-2 is the world's second-largest undeveloped
field, with recoverable oil reserves of around 14 billion
barrels, LUKOIL has said.