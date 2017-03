MOSCOW, April 18 A force-majeure situation could trigger annulment of taxes for the offshore exploration partnership between Rosneft and ExxonMobil in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

"The taxes could be nullified due to force-majeur as an additional support measure," Sechin told an analyst presentation in New York that was webcast.

He added that such force-majeure conditions had been catered for in government documents on the project.