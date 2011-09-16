UPDATE 1-Exxon sees Russia Arctic tax terms "in short order"

(Adds Exxon executive quotes, background on deal)
By Gleb Bryanski
SOCHI, Russia, Sept 16 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft signed a major Arctic deal with ExxonMobil
without a clear tax regime for the potentially
capital-intensive project, but the terms should be set shortly,
a senior Exxon executive told Reuters on Friday.
"We are committed to moving forward, we do have some final
agreements to finish which we will do very shortly but we are
committed in a binding agreement to get moving with all this,"
ExxonMobil Exploration President Steve Greenlee told Reuters in
the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
"That's in process. There is a working group that is engaged
in it with the government and we will be providing advice. I am
sure Rosneft will be advising them as well. That's in process
and we are hoping that will in short order provide a fiscal
regime in the offshore that is consistent with the economics."
ExxonMobil and Rosneft signed a deal last month to drill for
oil and gas in the Russian Arctic. It also grants the Russian
company an option to invest in Gulf of Mexico and Texas fields.
Russia needs ExxonMobil's experience in drilling in the
hostile waters of the Arctic, and in return the U.S. major gains
access to one of the richest untapped licence areas in Russia.
The initial commitment was $3.2 billion, but the costs could
run well into double digit billions. Russian oil companies pay
some of the world's highest taxes on their mature onshore
production, but breaks are granted for new fields or difficult
conditions.
The government is in the process of overhauling all its oil
taxes with the aim of stimulating upstream and refinery
upgrades, but has warned that the overall tax burden may not
fall.
Greenlee said seismic studies of the three tracts would
begin next year, and drilling the following year.
