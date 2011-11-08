Exxon sees international shale growth slower than U.S.

Nov 8 Development of oil and gas in shale and other unconventional formations in global markets will move forward more slowly than in North America, where infrastructure and a supportive regulatory framework already exist, an Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) executive said on Tuesday.

"I would caution that this process will likely go slower than it did in North America," Mark Albers, senior vice president of Exxon, told the World Shale Gas conference in Houston.

Other advantages found in North America include a well-developed oilfield services industry and competitive markets, Albers said.

Exxon, the largest natural gas producer in the United States, is also searching for oil and gas in a number of countries, including Poland and Argentina. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)