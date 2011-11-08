UPDATE 2-Exxon sees shale growth slower abroad than in U.S.

* Exxon in Indonesia, Argentina and Europe

* BHP also sees slow international development

* Argentina's Vaca Muerta formation seen hot (Adds YPF discovery, updates shares)

By Anna Driver

Nov 8 Development of oil and gas in shale and other unconventional formations will move forward more slowly in markets other than North America, where infrastructure and a supportive regulatory framework already exist, oil executives said on Tuesday.

"I would caution that this process will likely go slower than it did in North America," Exxon Senior Vice President Mark Albers told the World Shale Gas conference in Houston.

Other advantages in North America include a well-developed oilfield services industry and competitive markets, Albers said.

Exxon, the largest natural gas producer in the United States, is also searching for oil and gas in countries that include Poland, Argentina and Indonesia.

An announcement late on Monday from Argentina's YPF (YPFD.BA) buoyed prospects for shale exploration in that country. YPF said it found nearly a billion barrels in energy resources in the Vaca Muerta formation in the Neuquen province.[ID:nN1E7A6272]

Apache Corp (APA.N), based in the U.S., is also drilling wells in the Vaca Muerta but testing is still in an early stage, the company has said.

Exxon purchased XTO Energy last year with the aim of taking the natural gas exploration company's knowledge in drilling shale formations abroad.

The chief executive officer of BHP Petroleum (BHP.AX), the oil and gas arm of miner BHP Billiton, said the industry needs a number of factors to fall into place when exploring for shale gas outside North America, including locating the best shale and an indigenous gas market.

The process will develop at different paces, but "will go very slow," BHP Petroleum CEO Michael Yeager told the audience.

In August BHP completed the acquisition of U.S.-based Petrohawk Energy Corp for $12.1 billion, a steep premium, as it sought a large position in shale basins including the Eagle Ford Shale in Texas.

Shares of Exxon closed up 1 percent at $79.74 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Anna Driver in Houston; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Bernard Orr)