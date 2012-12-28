Exxon commences start-up ops at Singapore cracker

SINGAPORE Dec 28 ExxonMobil Corp has
started up its 1 million tonnes per year steam cracker in
Singapore, and ethylene and other hydrocarbon production is
expected within a few months, a company executive said on
Friday.
The cracker, initially slated to start a year ago, and
associated downstream production makes the Jurong Island
facility the company's largest refining and petrochemical
complex.
The project also includes the production of at least 1.4
million tonnes per year (tpy) of derivative polyolefins and
elastomers, all of which have started commercial operation.
"Our strategy was to commission the downstream units in 2012
and be ready before we start up the cracker. Once it runs, we
want to ensure that we can consume all the molecules," Georges
Grosliere, the venture executive and manufacturing director of
the Singapore plant, said.
He added that depending on economics, Exxon has the
capability to sell its excess ethylene to the market.
He expects long-term demand growth in the region to be
healthy, although he said the market will feel a short-term
impact as a number of new crackers start up.
"We've seen that with our first investment 12 years ago. We
are optimistic about the mid- to long-term demand growth."