CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Exxon Mobil pipeline spills oil in Louisiana

April 30 Exxon Mobil scrambled on Monday to clean up 1,900 barrels of crude oil that leaked from a pipeline in a rural area near Torbert, Louisiana over the weekend.

The oil from the North Line crude pipeline was contained in the immediate area, Exxon said in a statement, and the cause of the leak from the 22-inch line was not immediately known.

Exxon said it had shut down the pipeline that runs from St. James to the northern part of the state late on Saturday after it detected a drop in pressure.

Last July, Exxon' Silvertip pipeline spilled about 1,000 barrels of oil into the Yellowstone River in Montana, an accident that the company said cost it about $135 million.

Shares in Exxon were down less than 1 percent in premarket trading at $85.8 per share.