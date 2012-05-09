版本:
BRIEF-PHMSA prevents Exxon from restarting Louisiana line

May 9 Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration:	
	
    * Says it issued a corrective action order to Exxon last
night as a result of the April 28, 2012 failure in Louisiana 	
    
    * Says the order prevents Exxon from restarting operations
on the failed segment until the agency is satisfied with repairs

