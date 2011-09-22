Exxon: Mobile Bay leak caused by salt water line

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 7
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Sept 22 A leak near Exxon Mobil's
(XOM.N) natural gas production in Mobile Bay offshore Alabama
came from a salt water pipeline, not a natural gas line, a
company spokesman said on Thursday.
A sheen was seen on the surface of the water on Tuesday night one mile (1.6 km) south of Dauphin Island, where Exxon runs a number of subsea natural gas pipelines.
Exxon shut in 280 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production at its Mobile Bay operations when the leak was detected. There is no timeline for resumption of production. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Dale Hudson)
Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Orchids Paper Products announces rescheduled fourth quarter and year-end 2016 earnings release and teleconference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, joined a legal brief opposing President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing that it would give companies strong incentives to move jobs outside the United States.