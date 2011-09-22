Exxon: Mobile Bay leak caused by salt water line

NEW YORK, Sept 22 A leak near Exxon Mobil's ( XOM.N ) natural gas production in Mobile Bay offshore Alabama came from a salt water pipeline, not a natural gas line, a company spokesman said on Thursday.

A sheen was seen on the surface of the water on Tuesday night one mile (1.6 km) south of Dauphin Island, where Exxon runs a number of subsea natural gas pipelines.

Exxon shut in 280 million cubic feet per day of natural gas production at its Mobile Bay operations when the leak was detected. There is no timeline for resumption of production. (Reporting by Edward McAllister; Editing by Dale Hudson)