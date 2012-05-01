UPDATE 1-Exxon: Shut pipe not affecting Baton Rouge refinery production

May 1 Production at Exxon Mobil Corp's
502,000 barrel per day (bpd) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery
continued to be unaffected on Tuesday by a shut key pipeline.
The Baton Rouge refinery, the nation's third largest, is one
of five refineries supplied by the 160,000 bpd North Line
pipeline, which was shut late Saturday by a 1,900-barrel leak
near Torbert, Louisiana.
"Exxon Mobil Pipeline Co's focus is on cleanup operations,"
said Exxon spokeswoman Rachael Moore on Tuesday.
No date has been given for the restart of the North Line
pipeline, but Exxon said it expects to restart the South Line
portion of the HLS pipeline, which moves heavy Louisiana sweet
crude to Baton Rouge and other locations this week.
The South Line was shut in April for a regulatory required
integrity assessment. Exxon said it completed integrity
assessment on the South Line, which runs from Raceland to
Anchorage, Louisiana.
The U.S. Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety
Administration said on Tuesday it continued to monitor the
repair to the North Line pipeline in Pointe Coupee Parish,
Louisiana.
Other refiners did not reply to messages requesting comment
about the possible impact of the North Line shutdown on their
production Tuesday.
Like the Baton Rouge refinery, the other refineries can
receive crude oil from other pipelines or waterborne supply. The
Exxon refinery sits next to the Mississippi River in Baton
Rouge.