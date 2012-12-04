Exxon CEO Tillerson to see bonus, salary go higher

BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
Dec 4 The chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, will take home a higher salary next year and his bonus increases 5 percent.
The Irving, Texas, company's board of directors awarded Rex Tillerson, the company's chairman and CEO, a bonus of $4.59 million, up from $4.37 million last year, a filing Tuesday with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Tillerson's salary will rise 5 percent to $2.71 million effective Jan. 1.
The CEO will receive about half the bonus in cash by the end of this year, while the payout of the balance is linked to the company's earnings, the filing said.
Tillerson was also granted 225,000 shares of restricted stock, the same amount as last year.
So far this year, Exxon's shares have risen 3 percent. The company's shares were down 24 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $87.37 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 2 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and forecast a higher adjusted profit for 2017 from its core engineering and construction business.
* Almonty Industries has announced today that it entered into a fixed price contract for majority of production at its Los Santos mine in Spain