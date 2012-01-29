版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 29日 星期日

TonenGeneral to buy most of its shares owned by Exxon Mobil

TOKYO Jan 29 Japan's second largest refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Sunday it will buy 99 percent of the shares in ExxonMobil's (XOM.N) Japanese subsidiary, ExxonMobil Yugen Kaisha, for 302 billion yen ($3.94 billion).

