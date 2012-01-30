CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tonen: $4 bln buyout of Exxon stake not due to govt

* Japan regulation wasn't trigger for move
* ExxonMobil to give up control for $3.9 bln
TOKYO, Jan 30 Japanese refiner
TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday its decision to
buy out a controlling stake in it held by U.S. oil major
ExxonMobil for nearly $4 billion was not triggered by
Tokyo's moves to force industry re-alignment.
TonenGeneral, Japan's second-biggest refiner, said at a news
conference that the buyout was to improve efficiency, and it is
considering how to reduce refining capacity amid falling
domestic demand.
Japanese government rules effectively require TonenGeneral
to either build a new secondary unit or cut its crude refining
capacity.
ExxonMobil will retain a 22 percent voting share in the
Japanese oil giant, down from 50 percent, with the 302 billion
yen ($3.94 billion) transaction set to be completed by June 1,
TonenGeneral said on Sunday, confirming a Reuters report.
TonenGeneral officials also told Monday's briefing that it
has no plans to form capital alliances with state-run oil
companies in the Middle East.
Showa Shell Sekiyu is owned 15 percent by state oil
giant Saudi Aramco, while Cosmo Oil Co is owned
one-fifth by the Abu Dhabi government.
Oil demand in Japan, the world's No.3 consumer, has been
falling steadily for more than a decade, now standing at about
3.4 million barrels per day (bpd) from a record 4.2 million bpd
in 1999.
The TonenGeneral move could encourage realignment among
Japan's oil refiners, which have been cutting capacity to cope
with falling demand caused by a weak economy and a shift to more
efficient and environmentally friendly forms of energy.
TonenGeneral, which imports and distributes Exxon oil in
Japan, ranks as the country's No.2 refiner behind JX Holdings
.