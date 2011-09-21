Venezuela has proposed $1 bln compensation for Exxon

BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
CARACAS, Sept 21 Venezuela's energy minister said on Wednesday that the country had proposed paying U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM.N) $1 billion in compensation for the nationalization of its assets in 2007.
Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters the government of President Hugo Chavez was not negotiating with Exxon Mobil separately from the ongoing arbitration process before New York's International Chamber of Commerce. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Asian shares climbed to their highest in more than 18 months on Thursday, as investors grew more confident about China while the dollar slightly firmed in the wake of growing concerns over political instability in Europe.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.