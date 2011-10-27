RPT-ExxonMobil finds significant gas off Vietnam -FT

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

Oct 27 U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp has made a potentially significant gas discovery off the coast of Danang, in central Vietnam, in an area also claimed by China, the Financial Times said on Thursday.

The company has "encountered hydrocarbons" after drilling a second well in block 118 off the coast of Danang, central Vietnam, in August, the newspaper said, quoting a statement from ExxonMobil, the world's largest oil group by market capitalisation.

The company did not comment on the size of the discovery, saying it was analysing data from the second well after its first well failed to find oil or gas.

ExxonMobil did not immediately comment on the matter when contacted.

The FT cited an executive from state-run PetroVietnam, ExxonMobil's production partner, as saying they had found gas, while an executive from another oil firm prospecting nearby said it was "a potentially significant find", given the geology of the area.

The newspaper said the gas was discovered in an area also claimed by China, bringing the territorial row over the resource-rich South China Sea back into focus at a time when claimants to the sea have been trying to cool tension after a series of disputes this year.

One of China's most popular newspapers, the Global Times, cautioned on Tuesday that nations involved in territorial disputes in waters should "mentally prepare for the sounds of cannons" if they remain at loggerheads with Beijing.

This came after the official People's Daily said a joint energy project between India and Vietnam in the South China Sea infringes on China's territorial sovereignty.

ExxonMobil has a licence from the Vietnamese government to explore blocks 117, 118 and 119 off the coast of Danang. This area falls well within what Vietnam claims is its 200-mile exclusive economic zone under international maritime law, the FT said.

But these blocks also fall within China's vast claim to almost the entire South China Sea, also claimed in part by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, the FT said. The sea and areas such as the Spratly Islands and other atolls are believed to have rich deposits of oil and gas and is also a rich fishing ground.

China has pressed international oil companies, including BP and ExxonMobil, to withdraw from oil and gas exploration deals with Vietnam, FT said, citing industry executives and leaked American diplomatic cables that have been published online by Wikileaks. (Reporting by Ramthan Hussain in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)