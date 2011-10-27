UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil says finds hydrocarbons off Vietnam

(Updates with ExxonMobil's confirmation)

HANOI Oct 27 U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil Corp discovered hydrocarbons in August off the coast of Danang, in central Vietnam, the company said on Thursday.

The Financial Times had reported that ExxonMobil has made a potentially significant gas discovery off the coast of central Vietnam, in an area also claimed by China.

"We can confirm ExxonMobil Exploration and Production Vietnam Limited drilled its second exploration well offshore Danang in August 2011 and encountered hydrocarbons," the world's largest oil group by market capitalisation said.

"Data from the well are being analysed. Our first well offshore Vietnam did not encounter hydrocarbons," Patrick McGinn, from ExxonMobil's Upstream Media Relations, said in the statement.

The FT said the second well is in block 118 off the coast of Danang. The company did not comment on the size of the discovery.

The newspaper cited an executive from state-run PetroVietnam, ExxonMobil's production partner, as saying they had found gas, while an executive from another oil firm prospecting nearby said it was "a potentially significant find", given the geology of the area.

The newspaper said the gas was discovered in an area also claimed by China, bringing the territorial row over the resource-rich South China Sea back into focus at a time when claimants to the sea have been trying to cool tension after a series of disputes this year.

One of China's most popular newspapers, the Global Times, cautioned on Tuesday that nations involved in territorial disputes in the waters should "mentally prepare for the sounds of cannons" if they remain at loggerheads with Beijing.

This came after the official People's Daily said a joint energy project between India and Vietnam in the South China Sea infringes on China's territorial sovereignty.

ExxonMobil has a licence from the Vietnamese government to explore blocks 117, 118 and 119 off the coast of Danang. This area falls well within what Vietnam claims is its 200-mile exclusive economic zone under international maritime law, the FT said.

But these blocks also fall within China's vast claim to almost the entire South China Sea, also claimed in part by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Taiwan, the FT said. The sea and areas such as the Spratly Islands and other atolls are believed to have rich deposits of oil and gas and is also a rich fishing ground.

