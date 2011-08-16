Exxon, Alaska near pact on Point Thomson-report

* Newpaper quotes state's natural resources commissioner

* Exxon not available for comment

NEW YORK Aug 16 Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and the state of Alaska have reached a tentative agreement settling a long-running lawsuit over the company's development of the Point Thomson gas fields, the Alaska Dispatch reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said Alaska Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Dan Sullivan told a state senate committee that a "resolution in principle" had been reached over the development of the site.

A settlement could remove a key hurdle to a new pipeline that would ship natural gas from Alaska's North Slope to the continental United States.

TransCanada Corp (TRP.TO) is seeking to build a $35 billion pipeline despite years of delays and uncertainty in the energy markets about whether the pipeline project is viable.

Sullivan did not disclose the terms of the settlement with Exxon and said he did not know when a final settlement would be reached, the Alaska Dispatch reported.

Exxon was not immediately available to comment on the newspaper report.

The state has claimed that Exxon has failed to develop its Point Thomson properties, which hold about a quarter of the known North Slope reserves.

Last year, Exxon drilled two wells in the field, in which it has held leasing rights for three decades. (Reporting by Matt Daily; editing by John Wallace)