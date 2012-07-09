UPDATE 1-ExxonMobil begins production from Angola oil block

July 9 U.S. oil group ExxonMobil said its Esso Angola unit had started oil production from the Kizomba Satellites project located offshore Angola.

The initial phase of the project was expected to produce 100,000 barrels of oil per day, and recover a total of about 250 million barrels from the Mavacola and Clochas fields, 150 kilometres off the coast of Angola.

Besides Esso Angola, other co-venturers in the oil block include BP Exploration (Angola) Ltd and Eni Exploration Angola.