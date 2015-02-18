版本:
Exxonmobil Australia says positioned to chase acquisitions

MELBOURNE Feb 18 The chairman of ExxonMobil's Australian division said the company was well positioned to chase acquisitions amid low oil and gas prices.

Australia has more than $190 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects under construction.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
