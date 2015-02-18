Exxonmobil Australia says positioned to chase acquisitions

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
MELBOURNE Feb 18 The chairman of ExxonMobil's Australian division said the company was well positioned to chase acquisitions amid low oil and gas prices.
Australia has more than $190 billion of liquefied natural gas export projects under construction.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.