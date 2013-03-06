版本:
BRIEF-Exxon Mobil expects 2013 total oil and gas output to fall about 1 percent-slide

HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp : * Expects 2013 total oil and gas output to fall about 1 percent-slide * Expects total oil and gas output to rise about 2-3 percent per year over

longer term-slide * Expects 2013 gas production to fall about 5 percent, liquids production seen

rising about 2 percent

