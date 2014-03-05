BRIEF-Exxon Mobil sees 2014 capex of $39.8 billion

HOUSTON, March 5 Exxon Mobil Corp : * Sees 2014 capex of $39.8 billion * Expects oil and gas output to be flat in 2014 * Expects to spend under $37 billion per year from 2015 to 2017 * Expects production to grow 2 percent to 3 percent from 2015-2017 * Expects to start production on 10 major projects in 2014