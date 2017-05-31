Exxon steps up efforts to sway shareholders on climate-report vote

| HOUSTON/BOSTON
HOUSTON/BOSTON May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp
has stepped up efforts to persuade investors to vote against
climate-related proposals at Wednesday's annual meeting with a
campaign of calling, writing and lobbying shareholders in
person.
The world's largest publicly traded oil company opposes a
proposal requiring it to report on the risks to its business
from new technologies and global climate change policies,
insisting it already provides the information.
Last year, the same proposal was backed by 38.1 percent of
shares voted.
The stakes are higher this year. The business-impact issue
is central to lawsuits by two state attorneys general alleging
Exxon soft-peddled the risks to consumers and shareholders. Wall
Street support of similar measures also has convinced energy
companies including Occidental Petroleum to address the
Paris climate accord's goal of keeping global temperature
increases under 2-degrees Celsius.
If the proposal garners less than last year's 38 percent
support, it could endorse Exxon's view which is that its current
reporting is appropriate, said Rob Schuwerk, senior counsel for
environmental think tank Carbon Tracker Initiative.
But if support this year exceeds 50 percent, the oil company
likely would do more to explain potential business impacts from
having to meet the Paris agreement's temperature goal. A result
in between the two, he said, would be the "the hazy middle" that
would still show growing investor interest in climate issues.
Exxon took a conciliatory approach in a letter to investors
on Tuesday. Vice President Jeff Woodbury wrote that on many of
the shareholder proposals "the corporation agrees with the
underlying objective - we just have a different view on the best
means to achieve it."
Prior shareholder letters insisted the proposals were
misguided or ignored the company's efforts to spell out its
position that even in world intent on limited temperature rises,
it would still need more oil.
Anne Sheehan, head of corporate governance at California
State Teachers' Retirement System, which backs the additional
climate reporting, said Exxon's letter suggests the voting is at
least very close and may be going against the company.
"You're not going to do an eleventh-hour shareholder
communication if everything was going swimmingly," she said in
an interview.
In addition to the vote on the climate-impact report, Exxon
holders will consider proposals to shift spending to dividends
and buybacks from oil exploration and on a proposal to require a
report on its efforts to restrict emissions of methane, a
greenhouse gas.
Exxon opposes all these proposals and has actively lobbied
shareholders. This campaign "is a lot more intense than normal,"
said one investor, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "I think
they're pulling out all the stops."
BILLBOARDS AND RALLIES
Climate campaigners are also active. They have organized
rallies and held media briefings. In Dallas, where the meeting
takes place, they have put up billboards and signs seeking to
sway votes.
Any change likely will be driven by institutional holders
shifting their positions. Big investors including State Street
Corp and BlackRock Inc, which together hold
about 9 percent of Exxon shares, recently have made clear they
are now giving more attention to climate issues.
Bob Litterman, chairman of the risk committee at
asset-management firm Kepos Capital LP and who holds derivatives
betting that oil companies will underperform the S&P 500 index,
said no matter the outcome of the vote on Wednesday, pressures
on Exxon to spell out the potential impact of a global warming
on the value of its energy assets will only grow.
"Whether it's shareholders or attorneys general or the
passage of time, they're going to have to become honest about
the potential for their assets to be stranded," or become
uneconomic to pursue, said Litterman.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams and Ross Kerber; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)