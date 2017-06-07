CORRECTED-Investors expect to meet with Exxon on climate-impact report

(Corrects paragraph 8 to show the shareholder vote on the study
proposal was at Marathon Petroleum, not Marathon Oil)
By Gary McWilliams
HOUSTON, June 1 Exxon Mobil Corp
investors will push to meet with oil company officials this
summer to hash out elements of a climate-impact analysis
following a shareholder vote calling for studies of technology
and climate-related risks to its business.
Exxon has said that it will reconsider its opposition to the
request, not that it would begin discussions or initiate new
studies. The shareholder proposal, filed by 54 groups including
financial, religious and corporate governance activists, won the
support on Wednesday of 62 percent of Exxon holders.
"I anticipate we'll be having a meeting this summer," said
Tracey Rembert, assistant director of Catholic Responsible
Investing at Christian Brothers Investment Services, one of the
54 co-filers.
The White House's decision on Thursday to withdraw from the
Paris agreement on climate change has no bearing on the
proposal. "We expect the scenario assessment will start to be
done quickly at Exxon," Rembert said.
The investors behind the proposal routinely met in past
years with Exxon between December and February to discuss annual
meeting proposals, she said. Earlier discussions because of the
majority vote are in order.
Rembert said the group will ask for Exxon to conduct
scenario planning exercises that would look at risks from
disruptive technology, climate or government policies. "What are
the black swan events that can take place beyond low oil prices,
aggressive policies or shifting consumer preferences?" she said.
The reconsideration at Exxon comes as Devon Energy
and Hess Corp owners on Wednesday will weigh
climate-impact resolutions.
Ballot initiatives press for greater studies of the risk
that government carbon-reduction efforts in the future make oil
and gas reserves uneconomic to tap, leading to investment
losses. Study proposals this year received at least 40 percent
approval at Duke Energy, Marathon Petroleum and
Southern Co, according to a tally by Ceres, a non-profit
group that tracks environmental records of public companies.
"When investors make a very strong statement at a company
the size of Exxon Mobil, other competitors in their industry
take notice and may reconsider or rethink their investor
dialogue on these issues," said Bruce Goldfarb, chief executive
of proxy solicitor Okapi Partners.
The Exxon shareholder vote will have minor influence
because most of the ballots likely were already cast, said
Danielle Fugere, president of As You Sow, a shareholder advocacy
group seeking a carbon-risk study at Hess. Last year, its
proposal was backed by about 23 percent of Hess holders.
Hess's vice president of investor relations, Jay Wilson,
said the company talks regularly with large shareholders but
declined to comment on any discussions since the Exxon vote.
Devon didn't respond to requests for comment. Directors at both
oil companies oppose the studies.
