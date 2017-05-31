版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 1日 星期四 00:37 BJT

Exxon shareholders approve climate-impact report in win for activists

DALLAS May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp shareholders on Wednesday approved a proposal calling for the oil company to disclose the impact on its business of compliance with global climate change guidelines, an issue at the heart of a probe by two state attorneys general.

A preliminary tally showed the non-binding proposal passed with 62.3 percent of ballots cast, the world's largest publicly traded oil company said. The sizeable increase over last year's 38 percent support for a similar report signaled the non-binding proposal was backed by at least some of Exxon's top institutional shareholders.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐