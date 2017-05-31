UPDATE 3-Exxon shareholders approve climate impact report in win for activists

(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Gary McWilliams
DALLAS May 31 Exxon Mobil Corp's chief
executive said on Wednesday the company would reconsider how it
communicates the risks its faces from climate change after
shareholders approved a measure calling for increased
transparency.
The non-binding proposal passed with 62 percent of ballots
cast in a rare defeat for Exxon's management, which had
recommended a vote against the measure. The company argued that
it already provides sufficient information on the potential
impact of changing technologies and energy demand on its asset
portfolio.
The results likely reflected a shift in how big shareholders
voted on the measure, as the same proposal last year received
only 38.1 percent of shares voted.
Asset manager BlackRock Inc backed the proposal,
according to a source familiar with the matter. BlackRock holds
about 6 percent of Exxon shares.
Among other top Exxon shareholders, spokespeople for State
Street Corp and Vanguard Group declined to comment on
the vote on Wednesday.
"It’s a powerful message," New York State Comptroller Thomas
DiNapoli said in an interview. A New York state public employee
pension fund he oversees was one of the proposal's sponsors.
"They recognized the global community is staying committed to
Paris," he said, referring to the Paris global climate accord.
The proposal asked for Exxon to report on risks its business
could face from technology changes and from climate change
policies such as the 2015 accord aiming to keep average global
temperature increases below 2 degrees Celsius.
In remarks following the shareholder meeting, Exxon Chief
Executive Darren Woods said the board would reconsider its
climate change-related communications but did not commit to
producing the report requested in the proposal.
He also said board directors would review a policy designed
to bar them from meeting individually with big shareholders, a
practice criticized by the climate proposal sponsors.
"We take the vote seriously will respond to that feedback
and look for opportunities" to communicate, Woods said. "That
issue along with others is part of dialogue we have with the
board."
Exxon still faces probes by Massachusetts and New York
Attorneys General into whether it misled the public and
investors by soft-pedaling climate change risks. Exxon has said
suits are politically motivated and intended to force it and
others to change their positions on climate change.
Protesters, some in skeleton costumes, held up signs saying
"Exxon Lied" across the street from Wednesday's annual meeting.
Approval of Exxon's executive pay meanwhile received 68
percent of ballots cast, down from 89 percent a year ago. Proxy
advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended
shareholders reject the executive pay plan.
A proposal calling for a report on Exxon's efforts to reduce
emissions of methane, another greenhouse gas, in its operations
received support of nearly 39 percent of ballots cast.
Another proposal calling on the company to increase
shareholder payouts in light of climate change-related risks was
approved by less than 4 percent of ballots cast. Exxon had
opposed both proposals.
Earlier, Exxon's Woods had said the company supported the
goals of many of the proposals, but disagreed with the methods.
(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)