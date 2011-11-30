ExxonMobil offers 3rd Dec-loading high-viscosity fuel oil lot

SINGAPORE Nov 30 ExxonMobil has offered
the largest volumes of high-viscosity fuel oil, totalling about
120,000 tonnes, from its Singapore refinery since August, amid
imminent global specification changes to reduce the levels of
sulphur in marine fuels, traders said on Wednesday.
The oil major's latest offering is a 40,000-tonne parcel of
500-centistoke (cst), for Dec. 21-23 lifting on a free-on-board
(FOB) Singapore basis, with a deal expected by Thursday, its
third December-loading offer.
It has sold two similar parcels, for early December and Dec.
25-30 lifting, at discounts of around $1.00 a tonne to Singapore
spot quotes, FOB, earlier.